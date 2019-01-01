WE DELIVER!
The Smart Shopper’s total circulation is 18,000. We direct mail 16,000 copies to rural routes and post office boxes in Maine in the towns of Acton, Alfred, Bar Mills, Hollis Center, Limerick, Lyman, Newfield, West Newfield, Sanford/Springvale (rural routes only), Shapleigh, North Shapleigh, Waterboro, East Waterboro, North Waterboro, West Buxton. We also place 2,000 copies in local retail establishments throughout the area.
VISIT
The Smart Shopper
181 Main Street
East Waterboro, ME 04030
Hours
Our Deadline is
Saturday at 2:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Wednesday
9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Thursday and Friday
9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Saturday
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
call/write
Phone: (207) 247-3099
Fax: (207) 247 - 5099
Email: smartshopper@roadrunner.com
Reach Your Audience
When you advertise with The Smart Shopper, you’ll be reaching 16,000 mail boxes every week. We also deliver 2,000 copies to retail establishments throughout the area where your potential customers are waiting every Tuesday to grab a copy of The Smart Shopper. Whether you’re message is displayed in a full page color ad or one or two lines in a business service ad, we’ve got you covered!
Rates
Smart Shopper rates are reasonable and competitive.
Place a classified ad
Do you have something that you’d like to sell or rent? Are you hiring someone or looking for employment yourself? Will you be holding a yard sale soon? No matter what you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered. If you’d like to place a classified ad, click the button below. You can create your ad and pay for it online now.
place a business service ad
Are you offering a product, service, or business opportunity? Count on The Smart Shopper to get the word out for you! Our 16,000 direct mail distribution gives you terrific value for your advertising dollars. It’s easy to set up a Business Service ad. Just click or tap the button below and get started now!